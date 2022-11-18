Beer sales banned around Qatar World Cup stadiums: FIFA

FIFA and Qatar on Friday banned beer sales around the eight World Cup stadiums just two days before the start of the tournament.

Football's world governing body said the decision was taken following "discussions" with the World Cup hosts, an Islamic state which severely restricts alcohol consumption.

It gave no reason for the surprise decision but media reports said there had been an intervention by Qatar's ruling family.

A FIFA statement said only that alcohol would be focused on fan zones, "removing sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters."

Dozens of beer tents had already been set up at stadiums ahead of the first game Sunday between Qatar and Ecuador.

Qatar has spent tens of billions of dollars preparing for the World Cup and has predicted that more than one million fans will visit the country for the 29-day tournament.

FIFA earns tens of millions of dollars each year from its sponsorship contract with AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, the only beer available at official venues.

"The tournament organisers appreciate AB InBev's understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," added the FIFA statement.

Neither the organising committee nor the Qatar government made any immediate comment.

British newspaper The Times said the decision followed an intervention by the family of the emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The New York Times said "World Cup staff members were told the move followed security advice" but that it was believed the decision originated with a brother of the sheikh who is influential in daily policy.

Beer will remain available in VIP suites in stadiums, sold by the world body, at the main FIFA fan zone in Doha, some private fan zones and in about 35 hotel and restaurant bars.

AFP (Text edited by Albawaba)