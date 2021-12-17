beIN Continue Delivering Exceptional Coverage of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, media, and entertainment group, to deliver special programing for the final match of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 (Algeria vs. Tunisia) and the third-place playoffs (Qatar vs. Egypt).

Live studio coverage starts at 11:00 MECCA on 18 December. The network is set to provide an extensive 11 hours of live and continuous programming to its audience across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), as well as hosting top-tier football stars in the studios.

On this occasion, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels in MENA, commented: “The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM truly showed just how ready Qatar is to host next year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. It was also a great opportunity for us to test our own preparations for broadcasting and covering the upcoming international event, which will be an exceptional tournament and a milestone in the history of the game”.

Al-Bader added: "We at beIN have ensured that the Arab audience across MENA and the world have had the opportunity to enjoy the exceptional coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM tournament through our linear and digital channels, produced by over 500 dedicated employees".

beIN SPORTS’ Exclusive FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Programing

beIN’s coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM concluding match day will begin at 11:00 MECCA this Saturday, 18 December, when the daily Morning Show goes live on beIN SPORTS 1. The third-place playoff between host nation Qatar and Egypt will then kick-off at 12:00 MECCA, live from 974 Stadium, with the main event, showcasing the first-ever FIFA Arab Cup final match between Algeria and Tunisia, airing at 15:30 MECCA, live from Al Bayt Stadium. English coverage will be available to viewers on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2 with a live studio.

Arab Cup third place match (Photo: beIN)



Viewers across MENA - as well as in France, Turkey, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Timor Leste, Cambodia, Laos, and the Philippines - will have the opportunity to watch both matches on beIN’s YouTube channel (beIN SPORTS 1 and beIN SPORTS 2).

Rounding up the day’s action and celebrations, beIN will air a special extended episode of the Evening Show.

The enhanced “Match Center” available live during all marches, will broadcast live on beIN SPORTS 2 and provides live and exclusive stats and a range of camera angles during the live broadcast. Furthermore, beIN subscribers will be able to re-watch all the matches and programs after the tournament via beIN ON DEMAND.

The closing day of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM coincides with one year until the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1 and English 1 will provide special coverage of this milestone event in the studios surrounding the regular exclusive league coverage.

To celebrate the historic one year until the final match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, beIN SPORTS 1 will broadcast a new episode of “My Final Day” at 10:30 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 1, in which French football star Paul Pogba and Italian legend Marco Materazzi talk about what it’s like playing in the biggest game on the planet, the pressures and elation they have felt during previous FIFA World Cup finals, and more.

Throughout the tournament, the global broadcaster ensured that the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM matches were made available for free on beIN SPORTS 1 and beIN SPORTS 2, in order for Arab fans to have a unique experience. beIN also broadcast the matches on YouTube, which was enjoyed by millions of viewers and subscribers across MENA and beyond.