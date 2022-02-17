beIN Ensures a Memorable Viewing Experience with FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Early Bird Offers

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the leading sports and entertainment broadcaster, and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, launches today its new FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Early Bird offers, providing beIN viewers and subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with an exceptional overall viewing experience of the world’s most prestigious tournament.

Available in MENA from Thursday 17 February to Thursday 31 March, the Early Bird offers will grant all current and prospective beIN SPORTS’ subscribers access to all the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches, along with a 30%+ discount on the initial annual price, when subscribing to beIN’s ULTIMATE Package. In addition, newly joining subscribers will receive a complimentary brand-new PVR Plus receiver with free delivery.

As the official broadcaster of the much-awaited and historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, across 24 countries in MENA and in France, beIN SPORTS is committed to providing its audience with the greatest FIFA World Cup experience possible, kick-starting with the Early bird offers this February.

Happening for the very first time in the region, the FIFA World Cup, hosted by Qatar, is set to take place in less than 300 days.

beIN’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster. In MENA, this includes exclusive broadcasting rights to the best of European football, such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s League, English Premier League, LaLiga, and Ligue 1, and so much more.

To subscribe to beIN’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Early Bird offers, please use the promo code “QATAR2022”.

Discover more on https://www.bein.com/qatar2022.