beIN SPORTS’ ‘Welcome to Qatar’ Continues with Former Arab Players Ahmed Khalil and Rafik Halliche

beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS accompanied retired professional football players, Qatar’s Ahmed Khalil and Algeria’s Rafik Halliche, on a spectacular tour of Qatar, during the tenth episode of its exclusive program ‘Welcome to Qatar’, that will broadcast tomorrow (Friday 21 January) at 22:00 MECCA (19:00 GMT) on beIN SPORTS Premium 1.

Ahmed Khalil headed to Zekreet City, where he proudly explored his country’s culture and traditions, while Rafik Halliche explored the incredible Qatar Islamic Museum, where he witnessed historic Arab artifacts and the rich Islamic culture.

Speaking on the country’s growth ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM, Ahmed Khalil said: “It is impressive, beautiful, and unique. The infrastructure and sporting facilities are world class – that is why Qatar is called the capital of sporting events. Everyone in this country is working together, from the residents all the way to the government. I would like to thank HH Father Amir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al-Thani and HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and everyone involved for really developing the country but at the same time keeping its culture and traditions intact”.

Rafik Halliche (Photo: beIN Sports)



Commentating on Doha’s infrastructure and ease of transportation, Rafik Halliche noted: “Everything has changed in Qatar since I returned – visitors and fans will find it so easy to go around the country by metro, bus, or even by car. Thanks to the advanced infrastructure, all tourist attractions, stadiums, and facilities are close to one another”.

Since April 2021, beIN has been curating and airing this celebratory monthly program, showcasing the country’s preparations for the upcoming international tournament, providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at its world-class stadiums and facilities, and highlighting the beautiful tourist attractions available for visitors to explore.

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM fast approaching, Qatar has become a hot-spot destination for many football stars interested in learning about the unique culture of the country, being the first Arab and Middle Eastern country in history to host this tournament beIN’s ‘Welcome to Qatar’ has already accompanied many Arab and international stars during their host-nation visits, such as Arsene Wenger, Ruud Gullit, Peter Schmeichel, and many more.