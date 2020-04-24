beIN SPORTS to Broadcast ‘Behind the Scenes’ Episode with Egyptian Legends Aboutrika & Gomaa

beIN SPORTS, the global sports channel, will broadcast a new episode of the series “Behind the Scenes” with Egyptian football legends Mohamed Aboutrika and Wael Gomaa on Friday (April 24) at 21:00 Mecca time on beIN SPORTS HD1.

Aboutrika – who is regarded as one of the best Egyptian and African players of his generation played for Egyptian clubs Tersana and Al Ahly throughout his illustrious career. He will be joined by his former teammate Wael Gomaa to discuss memories of their time playing for Egypt and Al Ahly, the atmosphere in the changing rooms and other stories shared for the first time on air.

Considered as the best Egyptian central defender in history, Wael Gomaa played with Egypt’s Al Ahly for 13 years – winning the Egyptian Premier League eight times and the CAF Champions League 6 times.

A seven-time winner of the Egyptian Premier League and 5-time winner of the CAF Champions League – Mohamed Aboutrika was a player known all over Egypt, Africa and the world for his skills, goalscoring abilities and loyalty.

In the episode, Aboutrika talks about the special moments in the dressing room, player rituals inside and outside the stadium as well as the success of Al Ahly club and the Egyptian national football team during that period.

The ‘Black Box’

While discussing the details of the players dressing room and how it is extremely important to keep it strictly private for players and staff – Aboutrika said, “For me the players dressing room is known as the black box. I enjoyed every moment of my time in the dressing room playing for the Egyptian national team and Al Ahly club.” Gomaa also added that the dressing room during their time at Al Ahly had everything a player wanted – which helped everyone in good times and bad times.

Al Ahly players

Wael Gomaa also talked about the success of the Egyptian national team during their time together. He said: “We had 6 or 7 players from the Egyptian national team who also played with us at Al Ahly, which is part of why we were successful with the national team”.

Aboutrika and Gomaa also talked about players who always joked around in the dressing room and before matches. “I could never sit in front of Mohamed Barakat and Sayed Moawad,” said Mohamed Aboutrika. “These two players always joked around everywhere they went, and I always had to laugh at their jokes. I used to tell them to concentrate but they just made everyone lose their concentration”.

Both former players and current beIN SPORTS analysts also spoke very highly of coach Hassan Shehata – who they believe was a great coach and helped all the players improve.

