beIN SPORTS to Broadcast Hat-Trick Week of Football with Three Finals

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, media, and entertainment group, and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS, will bring every nail-biting kick from three upcoming major international football finals live and exclusively to audiences’ screens across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) - all scheduled for one bumper week of sport this May.

The hat-trick kicks off with the conclusion to the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) on Wednesday, 25 May, with a dedicated Arabic studio from 21:00 MECCA over on beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1. beIN will complement the Arabic studio with on-the-ground fan reactions from the competing cities, exclusive interviews with the coaches and players, and a unique road-to-the-final show. The English studio will start simultaneously on beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1.

The UECL final will be played in Albania, in the capital city’s Arena Kombëtare, with the match set to be a thrilling clash between Italy’s Roma and the Netherlands’ Feyenoord. The teams, who boast the competition’s individual joint top goal scorers in Tammy Abraham and Cyriel Dessers, will be battling for European silverware and an automatic place in the 2022/23 UECL group stages.

Next up is the much anticipated UEFA Champions League (UCL) final, broadcast live from Paris’s Stade de France on Saturday, 28 May. To celebrate the occasion, the global broadcaster will present 24 hours of coverage in three languages, starting at 00:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS PREMIUM 1, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1, beIN SPORTS FRENCH 1, and its beIN 4K channel. In addition to airing unique documentaries about the finalists throughout the day, beIN reporters will be placed in six international cities to capture fan reactions and behind-the-scenes moments from the team’s hotel rooms. The main event starts at 20:30 MECCA, where beIN will have an Arabic and English studio on the channels.

The finale to this year’s prestigious competition will be the French stadium’s first full-attendance final since 2019 and looks set to be an electrifying showdown between old UCL foes Liverpool and Real Madrid. With nineteen previous titles under their belts, this year marks the third time that these tournament veterans have met in the ultimate European club final.

Rounding off the week, the CAF Champions League final will be broadcast on Tuesday, 30 May, at 22:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 3 with Arabic commentary, beIN SPORTS 1 PREMIUM with a dedicated Arabic studio, and beIN SPORTS FRENCH 1 with French commentary, with reporters tuning in with on-the-ground reactions from Morocco and Egypt. Special documentaries about the two competing teams, including historical games, will be broadcast from 00:00 MECCA across the aforementioned channels. Hosted at Morocco’s Stade Mohammed V, the fixture will see Egypt’s Al Ahly SC go head-to-head with the host country’s Wydad AC.

Commenting on beIN’s exclusive coverage of the three finals, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels, MENA, said: “As the 2021/22 football season draws to a spectacular close, beIN is thrilled to bring the very best of international football to millions of screens across the region, providing truly unforgettable moments in three languages. Live sport is the heartbeat of beIN, and, as preparations mount for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, we will continue to celebrate the very best landmark matches, sharing our unparalleled original content and exceptional coverage with our team of best-in-class talent”.

A host of other significant tournaments will also be available live and exclusively across beIN SPORTS’ channels during the summer months and beyond, including women’s football favourite, the UEFA Women’s EURO England 2022; tennis grand slams, Roland-Garros (The French Open), Wimbledon, and the US Open; and, ultimately, closing the year with the world’s most prestigious sporting event: The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. To enjoy a world of sports and entertainment on beIN, please visit www.bein.com/en/subscribe/