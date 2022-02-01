beIN SPORTS to Deliver over 500 Hours of Live and Exclusive Olympics Winter Games Programing Across MENA

From Wednesday 2 February until Sunday 20 February, beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS will exclusively broadcast the XXIV Olympics Winter Games Beijing 2022 live from Beijing, China, to viewers across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) - with over 500 hours of live coverage.

A host of Arab athletes will be taking part in this year’s Winter Olympics, including a debut from Saudi Arabia with Fayik Abdi representing his country at the alpine skiing competition.

Lebanon will have athletes Cesar Arnouk, Manon Ouassis, and Elie Tawk participate in the alpine skiing and cross-country skiing competition, while Morocco will be represented by Abderrahim Kemmissa and Yassine Aouich in the alpine skiing category.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be broadcast live from the Beijing National Stadium (also known as the Bird’s Nest) from 14:00 MECCA on Friday 4th and Sunday 20th respectively, both with a dedicated studio for viewers across MENA.

Beijing 2022 is scheduled to include a record 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports

– representing an increase of seven events from 2018. Events at this year’s Winter Olympics include alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, ski jumping, snowboarding, and more.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast all sporting events through live feeds across eight beIN SPORTS channels – on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS 1, beIN SPORTS 2, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN SPORTS 4, beIN SPORTS 7, beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH and beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 2. The global sports channel will also broadcast over 20 hours of Olympics Winter Games content on its free to air channel.

Live from Doha, Qatar, beIN SPORTS’ coverage will include Arabic and English commentary from a host of Olympic Games experts – as well as daily highlights of the best action.

For more information on competition timings, please visit the beIN SPORTS TV Guide.