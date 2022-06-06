beIN SPORTS Draws 87.8+ Million Viewers for Liverpool vs. Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Final

beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS saw viewership numbers soar last month during the eventful UEFA Champions League final match in Paris’ Stade de France – drawing approximately 88 million viewers for the stand-alone finale according to IPSOS figures.

With the help of a close-range goal from Brazilian winger Vinícius Júnior in the 59th minute, Real Madrid was crowned the European football champions once again, taking home the coveted trophy after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a record-extending 14th win for the Spanish giants.

The match was aired live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS - in three languages with dedicated Arabic and English studios - across all 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on Saturday, 28 May.

As the 2021/22 European football season comes to a nail-biting conclusion, the broadcaster also witnessed high viewership for two other football favourites in May, with both the Manchester City vs. Aston Villa English Premier League and A.S. Roma vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam UEFA Europa Conference League finals garnering mammoth viewership figures of 20+ million each.

beIN is the biggest broadcaster of premium sport and entertainment content across the MENA region. This summer, catch a selection of the biggest 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers (June 1-13); the two remaining FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM intercontinental playoffs live from Doha (June 13-14); 2022 Wimbledon Championships (Jun 27 - July 10); the UEFA Women's EURO England 2022 (July 6-31); the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships (August 29 - September 11); and much more, all before beIN broadcasts the world’s most prestigious sports event, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at the end of the year.

