beIN SPORTS to Exclusively Broadcast French Open in MENA

beIN MEDIA GROUP, the global sports and entertainment broadcaster and its flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Roland-Garros 2021 live and exclusively to its millions of viewers and subscribers across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Roland-Garros 2021 is scheduled to kick-off on 30 May, with the singles and doubles matches being held in its namesake stadium, the Stade Roland-Garros, in Paris, France. The main three court’s finals will then take place as follows: mixed doubles, June 10; women’s singles and men’s doubles, June 12; and women’s doubles and men’s singles, June 13.

As with each Roland-Garros, the 2021 tournament will observe the very best in tennis - as well as some fresh talent. Top international superstars hope to make their mark, such as Naomi Osaka, reigning champion at the US and Australian Open; Elina Svitolina, 15 Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) single’s winner; Novak Djokovic, the men’s world No. 1 and recent ATP record breaker; and 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titleholder Roger Federer.

Representing the MENA region is Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur – who is the highest ranked Arab player in WTA history at #24. Jabeur reached two junior Grand Slam girls’ singles finals at the French Open in 2010 and 2011, winning the title in the second appearance. She was also the first Arab player to win a junior Grand Slam singles title since Ismail El Shafei in 1964. Also representing the MENA region is Egypt’s Mohamed Safwat, the highest ranked Arab player on the ATP tour and No. 1 in his home country.

All eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he returns to Paris just seven months after winning a record 13th Roland Garros title. Nadal, who is dominant on the clay surface, has won 62 out of his 88 ATP singles titles on the surface – including 26 out of his 36 ATP Masters titles.

The 2021 Roland Garros field is also set to feature every member of the Top 10 including Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Djokovic won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open and reached the Rome final. Roger Federer missed Roland Garros in 2020.

beIN SPORTS coverage of Roland-Garros

beIN SPORTS’ coverage of this year’s Roland-Garros will see the global sports channel exclusively cover the tournaments on its Arabic and English sports channels beIN SPORTS 2, 5, 6 and 7. The English channels will also include an hour-long daily highlight show. The beIN Sports commentary and analyst team is the best around and includes Selima Sfar, the second highest ranked female Tunisian and Arab player of all time, former Kuwaiti tennis player Adel Al-Shatti, retired two-time champion Karim Alami, former WTA player Kim Wehrmann, plus many more.

Duncan Walkinshaw, Acting Director of Programs for beIN MENA, said: “Once again, it is our greatest pleasure to bring prestigious international events such as Roland-Garros to the screens of fans and viewers across the MENA region. beIN, in the MENA region, is the exclusive home of all the Grand Slams plus the ATP and WTA. Roland Garros is part of an incredible summer of sport live and exclusive only on beIN, including the rescheduled UEFA Euro 2020, Copa America 2021, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Wimbledon and Test Cricket”.

beIN MEDIA GROUP also recently announced that the exclusive summer early bird promotion has been extended to 31 May. To watch all the major tournaments and competitions, the beIN summer early bird promotion offers subscribers the chance to watch the best exclusive sports tournaments on air including the UEFA Euro 2020, Copa America 2021, Total Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and save 6 months on your ULTIMATE package subscription.

beIN entertains and operates in 43 countries globally, including 24 countries across the MENA region.

With broadcast on satellite in 4K and Full HD, the beIN experience is also available on mobile, tablet, computer and other home devices through beIN CONNECT.