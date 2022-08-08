beIN SPORTS Signs Former Saudi Footballer Yasser Al-Qahtani

beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, media, and entertainment group, announces that Yasser Al-Qahtani, former Saudi Arabia national team captain, who also played for Al-Qadisiyah FC, Al-Hilal FC, and United Arab Emirates FC, Al Ain, is joining the broadcaster’s talent line-up. As the most recent member of beIN’s media team in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Al-Qahtani will be working as an Analyst across football matches on its flagship sports channel, beIN SPORTS.

Commenting on the appointment, Tareq Zainal, Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer of beIN MEDIA GROUP, said: “Al-Qahtani joins our line-up of best-in-class analysts, with many more noteworthy talent announcements, across the board, to be revealed shortly. The new appointment comes at a truly exceptional time in our company’s history, as we’re working around-the-clock to exclusively broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, the world’s greatest and biggest show, across the region later this year”.

Al-Qahtani expressed his happiness in joining beIN, and described it as a timely move as it precedes the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, where 32 teams, including his country's national team, will compete for the very first time in the region, saying: “I hope this step will be a good addition for viewers, especially with beIN’s existing line-up of top sports analysts”.

Notably, Al-Qahtani was honoured as the AFC Asian Footballer of the Year in 2007, scored 172 goals with 354 professional appearances, across his 18-year football career, and his career highlights include the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006TM, where he scored a goal against Tunisia. This is in addition to achieving the honour of the tournament’s top scorer during the 2007 AFC Asian Cup; and playing for his country’s national team for over 11 years.