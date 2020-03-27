beIN SPORTS Viewers Can Vote to See the Matches They Want

For the very first time, beIN SPORTS will give viewers the chance to run the biggest TV network in the world.

Starting on Saturday (March 28), viewers across the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) will be able to vote for their favourite football match from a shortlist curated by beIN stars such as Mohammed Abutrika and the match with the highest vote will be shown on beIN SPORTS HD1 at 22:30 Mecca Time (GMT+3).

Those who want to vote can visit the official beIN SPORTS Twitter account (@beINSPORTS) where a poll will be prepared every day with four different matches – and the match with the highest vote will be announced during the “Allo beIN” programme at 20:30 Mecca Time.

With live sport temporarily stopped across the world following the Covid-19 outbreak, beIN SPORTS will also, for the second week running, broadcast a thrilling thematic sporting schedule of the best competitions and programmes for its viewers across 24 countries of the MENA region.

Following the success of last week which showcased the 2018 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2016, and the best of European soccer leagues, this week beIN will broadcast matches and highlights from one of the biggest Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to date, AFCON 2019.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations was a hugely successful tournament which featured 24 teams for the first time, and saw Algeria lift their first AFCON trophy in 29 years.

After leading his team to glory, Algeria captain and Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez said, ‘It was like when we won the Premier League title with Leicester City. We had the feeling that nobody could stop us. At the 2019 AFCON, it was the same feeling.”

The AFCON 2019, broadcast all day (01:30-20:00 Mecca Time) on Saturday, will be followed by:

On Sunday, beIN SPORTS HD1 will have a dedicated 2019 Copa America day with special matches including Qatar and heavyweights Brazil, Argentina and Colombia

Monday will see beIN SPORTS HD1 broadcast the best matches of FC Barcelona’s 2019 campaign, including the best goals of LaLiga throughout history

During the rest of the week, beIN SPORTS HD1 will show the best matches of PSG’s 2019 season (Tuesday March 31), FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019 (Wednesday April 1), English Premier League (Thursday April 2) and LaLiga (Friday April 3)

beIN SPORTS will also broadcast an exclusive programme “Allo beIN” on its beIN SPORTS HD1 channel every night from 20:30 – 21:30 Mecca Time (GMT+3) with beIN stars and guests including Mohammed Saadon al Kuwari, Mohammed Abutrika, Wael Gomaa, Haytham Farouk, Nabil Maaloul, Hisham al Khalsi, Hafid Darradji and more. The programme will discus the latest news on sports with live interaction from beIN guests and presenters on social media.

Launching the new initiative for fans to vote for their favourite match, Head of Sports for beIN MENA, Jonathan Whitehead, said: “We are extremely excited to announce that, for the very first time on beIN SPORTS and in MENA, our viewers and followers on social media will have the chance to control what they want to watch – as our very own stars including the likes of Abutrika and Gomaa will select 4 different matches and the fixture with the highest vote on social media will be shown on beIN SPORTS HD1.”

On delivering beIN SPORTS’ thematic sporting schedule for a second week running, Whitehead said: “Our viewer’s response to last week’s thematic sport schedule was absolutely fantastic, so we decided to keep it going using our world-class archives to show the best sport competitions and matches across our channels. beIN SPORTS HD1 will also broadcast the program “Allo beIN” which will air every night for our MENA viewers – providing them with inside stories of the latest sport news hosted by beIN talent and guests from around the region. Viewers should continue to look out for more innovative and creative programming in the weeks ahead.”