Belarus Football League Keeps Playing Despite COVID-19

The Belarusian Premier League is drawing attention Tuesday for allowing football matches to be played although almost all major sports organizations across the globe has postponed competition because of the coronavirus.

No restrictions have been imposed on matches and thousands of fans continue to gather at stadiums to watch matches.

The league is the only football division in Europe allowing matches to be played.

With just two weeks played in the current season, FC Minsk sits atop the league with six points.

More than 150 cases have been confirmed and no deaths were reported in Belarus that has a population of 9.5 million.

Belarus is not the only nation that has continued football matches. Nicaragua decided to allow playing to go on with Managua leading the Nicaraguan Primera Division.

The number of confirmed cases from the virus worldwide has surpassed 800,000, while the death toll nears 39,000. More than 172,000 patients have recovered.