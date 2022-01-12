Belotti Turns Down Al Hilal Approach

Italian Journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed that Torino striker Andrea Belotti rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal.

The Italy international was reportedly offered a four-year deal worth €7,5 million per year.

However, the 28-year-old is not interested in making the move to Saudi Arabia.

Belotti was also approached by Newcastle United, and MLS side Toronto FC.

The Euro 2020 winner is tied to Torino until the end of the current season.

He is apparently eyeing a switch to a major European club with AC Milan, AS Roma, Zenit and Sevilla all linked to his name.

The striker has 107 goals and 28 assists in 238 games with Torino across all competitions.