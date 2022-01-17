Benzema to Leave if Real Madrid Decide to Sign Haaland

Karim Benzema has informed Real Madrid that he would be leaving if they are to sign Erling Haaland in the summer, according to a report by El Nacional.

The veteran striker has told club president Florentino Perez that he intends to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The France international would be more than happy to stay if his compatriot Kylian Mbappe joins the team.

However, the 34-year-old forward will pack his bags if Madrid decides to bring in Haaland.

Benzema is going through the best period of his career and has become Real Madrid's main man in the last couple of seasons.