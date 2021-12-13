Benzema Negotiating Move to PSG

El Nacional claims that Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema has held talks regarding a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 33-year-old is apparently open to leaving the Spanish giants in 2022 if they were to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

PSG are bracing themselves for the imminent departure of Mbappe at the end of the season and will be looking to find a suitable replacement.

Benzema is enjoying the best period of his career after scoring 18 goals and making eight assists in 21 appearances so far this season.

He is still tied to Real Madrid until the summer of 2023.