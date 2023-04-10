Benzema rejects lucrative Saudi offer

  1. Home
Published April 10th, 2023 - 08:10 GMT
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has declined a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia, as per Marca.

The veteran has scored six goals in three matches amidst rumors of him leaving the club this summer.

The 35-year-old's contract is set to expire in June, with no update on a possible renewal.

However, the Frenchman has expressed his desire to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has been approached by at least one Middle East-based club this month, but the striker is planning to stay at Real Madrid.

Tags:Karim BenzemaReal MadridSaudi Arabia

