Benzema rejects lucrative Saudi offer

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has declined a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia, as per Marca.

The veteran has scored six goals in three matches amidst rumors of him leaving the club this summer.

The 35-year-old's contract is set to expire in June, with no update on a possible renewal.

However, the Frenchman has expressed his desire to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has been approached by at least one Middle East-based club this month, but the striker is planning to stay at Real Madrid.