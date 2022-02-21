Bernardo Silva Dreaming of Move to Real Madrid

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is dreaming of playing for Real Madrid in the near future, according to Calciomercato.

The Portugal international was believed to be on his way out of the club last summer.

He was linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid but ended up staying at the Etihad Stadium.

The 27-year-old's current deal at City will run until the summer of 2025.

However, Real Madrid has always been a dream move for the midfielder.

The Spanish giants could submit an offer for Bernardo due to Luka Modric and Toni Kroos' age.

Manchester City signed the Portuguese star for a reported fee of €50 million in 2017.