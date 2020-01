Besiktas have sacked manager Abdullah Avci, who was appointed to the role in June 2019.

Avci has overseen a difficult start to the season that sees Besiktas in seventh place in the Super Lig table. The club was also knocked out of the Europa League after finishing last in its group.

"We thank Mr. Avci for his services and wish him success in his future working life," read a statement from Besiktas.