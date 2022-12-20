Best-ever Qatar World Cup shows football's positive social impact: Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated his thanks to Qatar for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, describing the tournament as the best World Cup ever.

In a statement posted on the FIFA's website, Infantino said: "What you have done and what they have done to welcome the world to this country - this beautiful country - has been unbelievable, and everyone felt at home."

The FIFA President said that the tournament had brought the world together.

"And we have seen how football unites the world. Fans from 32 countries in Qatar and all over the world, peacefully and joyfully together."

Infantino said that the tournament had shown how football's popularity can be used to achieve a positive social impact, with a number of campaigns reaching the worldwide audience of more than five billion viewers.

"Off the pitch, we have used the power of football and the projection of the World Cup to tackle discrimination, to promote sustainability, to encourage people to be more active, to ensure that our children are protected, and to ensure that they have access to education," he said.