As club football takes a back seat and football fans brace to witness the likes of Argentine wizard Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenchmen Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, England's Harry Kane, to name a few, in their country's colours at the Qatar World Cup, an interesting thing to look at heading into the showpiece would be the payday National team managers make.

And a research by Finance Football throws up some interesting names and numbers.

One would have thought that England manager Gareth Southgate or for that matter, Didier Deschamps, manager of defending World Cup champions France, would occupy the top spot.

But it not either of them or Brazi's Tite. Germany's Hansi Flick is on top of the perch earning €6.5 million annually.

Southgate, though, is not too far behind with the former England international in second with a pay cheque of €5.8 million a year.

The 53-year-old Didier Deschamps, who won the 1998 World Cup as a player before guiding the Les Bleus to glory at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, earns €3.8 million annually.

Brazilian team manager Tite is the fourth best paid manager in the world with 61-year-old tactician earning €3.6 million.

The Netherlands' Louis van Gaal, who earns €2.9 million, rounds out the top five.

Mexico's Gerardo Martino is sixth on the list followed by Argentina's Lionel Scaloni. Portugal's Fernando Santos is ninth

Félix Sánchez, coach of hosts Qatar is ninth on the list, earning a pay cheque of €2.4 million.

Spain's Luis Enrique is 16th.

Best Paid Coaches at 2022 Qatar World Cup (Top 10):

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany) €6.5 million Gareth Southgate (England) €5.8 million Didier Deschamps (France) €3.8 million Tite (Brazil) €3.6 million Louis van Gaal (Netherlands) €2.9 million Gerardo Martino (Mexico) €2.9 million Lionel Scaloni (Argentina) €2.6 million Félix Sánchez Bas (Qatar) €2.4 million Fernando Santos (Portugal) €2.2 million Murat Yakın (Switzerland) €1.6 million

*(According to Finance Football)

By James Jose