BFA President Lauds Cabinet's Decision to Grant Housing Units to Gulf Cup Winners

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Football Association (BFA), Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, has lauded the Cabinet’s approval of a proposal to grant housing units to the national football team players who meet the housing service entitlement terms and conditions, for winning the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup.

The decision was taken during yesterday’s online regular weekly Cabinet session, chaired by His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and attended by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier.

BFA President said that the decision affirms the government’s clear support for athletes, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmed stressed that HRH Premier has always given directives to support athletes who attain achievements, out of his keenness to provide a decent life for the citizens.

He pointed out that the sports renaissance witnessed by the kingdom over the past years is the fruitful outcome of HM the King’s forward-looking vision, as well as an embodiment of HRH Premier’s directives and initiatives aimed at bringing about more progress in the kingdom, especially in the sports field, which, he said, has contributed to attaining multiple sports achievements, citing the 2019 West Asian Football Federation Championship (WAFF) and the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup.