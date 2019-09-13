Biathlon for Noble Cause in Bahrain

MORE than 400 people are expected to take part in a charity family biathlon being held next month to support cancer patients in Bahrain.

Titled ‘Family Biathlon (5)’, the run and swim event on October 11 will take place at ART Rotana Hotel and Resort at Amwaj Islands from 4pm.

Organised by Adnan Sport Events Management in co-operation with the hotel in support of the Bahrain Cancer Society, the event will feature a family biathlon, a ‘try a biathlon’ for juniors and a walkathon.

The highlight of the day is the family biathlon for participants aged 16 and above, featuring a 600-metre swim in the sea followed by a 5km run.

The ‘try a biathlon’ for juniors will feature a 150m swim followed by a 1km run for participants aged six to 11 and a 300m swim and 3km run for participants aged 12 to 15.

Anyone aged nine and above can take part in the 4km walkathon.

“We have always received very good response from the public and we are expecting even more people to get involved this time,” said event director Adnan Aljaber.

“For the first time, we will have automatic timing chips and the results will be available online immediately along with the certificates.”

Individual entry fees are BD6 for participants aged six to 15 and BD10 for people aged 16 years and above, while team entry fees are BD10 (six to 15 years) and BD12 (16 years and above) and BD4 for individual walkathon entry.

“All participants will receive a timing chip which needs to be returned at the finish line, a T-shirt, race number, finishing medal, certificate and a raffle ticket,” added Mr Aljaber.

Results (except for the walkathon) and certificates can be downloaded at the end of the race at www.premiertiming.com.

Fun activities will be held for families on the sidelines of the event such as band performances, raffle draw, face painting, henna and more.

Registration for the event has already begun and those interested may do so at www.premieronline.com before October 8 at 3pm.

Confirmations will appear on-screen and sent via email and SMS.

Distribution of the event T-shirt, race number and raffle ticket will be held from October 7 to 9 between 4pm and 8pm at the hotel and the timing chips will distributed on the day of the race between 2pm and 3.30pm.