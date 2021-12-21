The Ring: A Boxing Sanctuary in Jordan

The Ring Boxing, founded by former Jordan heavyweight national champion Mohammad Ibrahim, is one of the few gyms in Amman, Jordan, that is solely dedicated to boxing. Boxers at the gym range from youth just starting out to veterans who compete in Jordan’s annual national tournament The Kingdom Boxing Championship. The Ring is a sanctuary for boxing culture in Amman and serves as a breeding ground for Jordan's national boxing competitors.

The Ring boxing coaches watch as boxers go through a jump rope routine at the beginning of practice. Jump rope is routinely used in boxing training as it helps build cardio and improve footwork.



Fifteen-year-old Jaber al-Qaissi wraps his hands at the start of boxing practice at The Ring. Hand wraps in boxing are a necessity as they add support to the wrist and padding over the knuckles, helping to prevent injury.



Boxers Othman Qatishat, left, and Waleed Marzouq, right, facing each other during a sparring round at The Ring. Sparring refers to live rounds with deliberately lowered intensity so boxers can practice fighting without the fear of injury or knockout.



Boxers al-Qaissi, left, and Raad Mesmar, right, sparring at The Ring. Al-Qaissi competes in Jordan's national youth boxing tournament that takes place every year. Behind al-Qaissi a poster hangs depicting Muhammad Ali and his famous quote "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."



Boxer al-Qaissi watching his opponent during a sparring round. Al-Qaissi is wearing boxing headgear, which is worn less to reduce the impact of punches and more to prevent serious cuts and protect from accidental headbutts.



The Ring founder and head boxing coach Mohammad Ibrahim watches as al-Qaissi, left, and Mesmar, right, spar. According to Ibrahim, The Arabic calligraphy above The Ring entrance in the background translates to "My success is only by Allah."



Sixteen-year-old Mesmar taking a low-guard stance (one hand covering the chin with the other covering the ribs) during a sparring round with al-Qaissi.



The Ring head coach Mohammad Ibrahim leading his boxers through an ab and cardio routine. The posters reflected in the mirror behind Ibrahim depict quotes from famous boxers like Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali and Manny Pacquiao.



Boxing coach Ibrahim showing a new boxer where to hold his hands in a proper boxing stance. Ibrahim coaches everyone from national competitors to kids and adults who have never boxed before.

