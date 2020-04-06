Bryant Heads 2020 Hall of Fame Honorees

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant headed a star-studded list of honorees named to basketball's 2020 Hall of Fame Saturday.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon, who died in a helicopter crash in January, was named alongside nine honorees who will be enshrined at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on August 29.

Joining Bryant in the sport's pantheon are three-time NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich and four-time Olympic medallist Tamika Catchings.