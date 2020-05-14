Bundesliga to Return Live & Exclusively on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS, the global sports channel, is set to welcome back German football live starting this Saturday 16 May with a host of much-anticipated Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 games for viewers to enjoy exclusively across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

With most live sport still on pause across the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak, sports fans, football enthusiasts and families from across MENA are thrilled that the Bundesliga has taken extremely safe and calculated measures for games to resume – highlighting the importance of sport and entertainment in communities across the region.

beIN SPORTS’ Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 coverage will have all games Live across it’s Channels with main studio coverage on beIN SPORTS HD1 and 5 for Arabic, beIN SPORTS HD11 for English, and beIN SPORTS HD14 for French, providing viewers with exhilarating trilingual coverage.

beIN presenters, analysts and football legends including Wael Gomaa, Nabil Maaloul, Yousef Chippo, Tariq Al Jalahma, Hafid Darradji, Hatem Trabulsi and many others will host special guests in comprehensive and safe studio coverage, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the new action whilst being updated with everything that has happened in the thrilling season so far.

This week’s Bundesliga coverage will also see football legends Arsene Wenger, Ruud Gullit and Marcel Desailly take part in the conversation as beIN SPORTS pundits to provide their expert commentary on the return of European football.

In anticipation of the return of the season, and to get Bundesliga fans, new and old, back up to speed beIN SPORTS will begin its coverage on Thursday 14 May with nonstop memorable games and programming starting from 12:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS HD1 and HD5 in Arabic and beIN SPORTS HD11 for English.

beIN SPORTS will also broadcast for the first time 12 exclusive Bundesliga Documentaries as well as “Games Not to Forget” with exciting match ups between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich starting on Friday 15 May at 22:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3).

beIN SPORTS’ daily “Allo beIN” program will also broadcast dedicated Bundesliga content starting on Friday 15 May at 23:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3), so those who haven’t watched the Bundesliga before can catch up on the action and become a super fan by Saturday of historic clubs such as Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund, or thrilling challengers such as RB Leipzig.

beIN SPORTS’ official Twitter and Instagram pages will also showcase live coverage of the much-anticipated Bundesliga games with reactions and comments from legends such as Mohamed Aboutrika, Wael Gomaa, Arsene Wenger, Ruud Gullit and others. Follow (@beINSPORTS_EN) on Twitter in English or (@beINSPORTS) on Twitter in Arabic or (@beINSPORTS) on Instagram for more details.

THE RETURN OF FOOTBALL - WHEN TO WATCH

Matchday 26 of the Bundesliga kicks off between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 – which will be played on the 16 th of May on beIN SPORTS HD1, HD11

and HD15 starting with the Arabic studio at 15:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3), while HD5 will be broadcasting multi-game live coverage of all 5 of Saturday’s simultaneous kick offs (16:30 Mecca time) to keeps the viewer up-to-the-minute with the latest goals and highlights.

beIN SPORTS will continue its coverage of the Bundesliga’s return with the following live games this week:

RB Leipzig vs Sport-Club Freiburg Saturday 16 May, 15:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS HD2, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin on the same time on beIN SPORTS HD3 FC Augsburg vs VfL Wolfsburg Saturday 16 May, 15:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS HD4, and Fortuna Düsseldorf vs SC Paderborn 07 on the same time on beIN SPORTS HD6

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach Saturday 16 May, 19:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS HD1, HD11, HD14 and beIN 4K Koln vs FSV Mainz 05 Sunday 17 May, 16:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS HD1, HD11 and HD14

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich Sunday 17 May, 19:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS HD1, HD11 and HD14

SV Werder Bremen vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen Monday 18 May, 21:30 Mecca Time (GMT +3) on beIN SPORTS HD1, HD11 and HD14.