Calderon Due in Tehran Tonight for Persepolis Job

Argentinian coach Gabriel Calderon will arrive in Tehran on Sunday night to hold final negotiations with Iranian football powerhouse Persepolis.

According to an official statement by Persepolis FC on Sunday, the final round of talks with the Argentinian coach will be held on Monday in Tehran and also there will be a press conference during the next 48 hours.

According to reports, an initial agreement has been made between the two sides and it is expected that Caldron would sign a 3-year contract with the Iranian club.

Former Persepolis coach, Branko Ivankovic, left the Iranian club for Saudi Arabi’s Al Ahli.

The ex-Argentina midfielder, who has represented Albicelestes in the 1982 and 1990 FIFA World Cups, is familiar with coaching in the region since he has already led Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabian national football teams and coached Saudi clubs Al Hilial and Al Ittihad and Qatari outfit Qatar SC.