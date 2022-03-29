Cameroon Qualify for 2022 World Cup After Dramatic Win over Algeria

  1. Home
Published March 29th, 2022 - 10:30 GMT
Cameroon football team (Photo: AFP)
Cameroon football team (Photo: AFP)

Karl Toko Ekambi scored in the fourth minute of added time at the end of extra time to give Cameroon a dramatic 2-1 win over Algeria in Blida and a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put eight-time qualifiers Cameroon ahead in the 22nd minute and they retained the lead until the 118th minute when Ahmed Touba equalized in the second leg of a play-off.

But with Algeria leading 2-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 1-0 last Friday, and seemingly set for Qatar, Toko Ekambi struck to give his country a ticket to this year's World Cup.

Source: AFP

Cameroon qualified for 2022 World Cup
Algeria's coach Djamel Belmadi reacts to their defeat during the second leg of the 2022 Qatar World Cup African Qualifiers football match between Algeria and Cameroon at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in the city of Blida on March 29, 2022. Karl Toko Ekambi scored in the fourth minute of added time at the end of extra time to gave Cameroon a dramatic 2-1 win over Algeria in Blida and a place at the 2022 World Cup. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)
Tags:Cameroon football teamAlgeria football team2022 FIFA World Cup

