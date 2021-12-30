Capello Recommends Lewandowski for Man Utd

Fabio Capello has urged Manchester United to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

The former AC Milan coach was asked who he felt should win the Globe Soccer Award this year.

The 75-year-old told Sky Italia as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I hope Lewandowski wins. I'm a Messi fan but I would not have voted him. I think the Pole deserves the award. I think he is still the best striker even if Neymar, Haaland, and Mbappe will be his competitors in the future."

He continued: “Lewa could leave Bayern. I know there are rumors, I would see him do well everywhere, but in the Premier League there is a team that lacks a true centre-forward and it is Manchester United which now uses Cristiano Ronaldo in that position."