The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw took place late on Thursday after Manchester City's thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.
The teams that have qualified for the quarter-final are: Wolverhampton, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Charlton Athletic, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Manchester City.
The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:
- Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic.
- Southampton vs Manchester City.
- Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton.
- Newcastle United vs Leicester City.
Ties will be played on week-commencing January 9.
