Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full

Published December 22nd, 2022 - 10:55 GMT
Carabao Cup logo (image credit: oldhamathletic.co.uk)
The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw took place late on Thursday after Manchester City's thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

The teams that have qualified for the quarter-final are: Wolverhampton, Leicester City,  Newcastle United, Charlton Athletic, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:

  • Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic.
  • Southampton vs Manchester City.
  • Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton.
  • Newcastle United vs Leicester City.

Ties will be played on week-commencing January 9.

