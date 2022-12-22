The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw took place late on Thursday after Manchester City's thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

The teams that have qualified for the quarter-final are: Wolverhampton, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Charlton Athletic, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Manchester United vs Charlton Athletic.

Southampton vs Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City.

Ties will be played on week-commencing January 9.