Carabao Cup: Southampton vs Manchester City predicted lineups

Published January 11th, 2023 - 10:57 GMT
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester City and Liverpool, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester on December 22, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)
Manchester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (C) celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the English League Cup fourth round football match between Manchester City and Liverpool, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester on December 22, 2022. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Manchester City will look to advance to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup when they meet Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Here are the expected lineups for the the two teams...

Southampton vs Manchester City predicted lineups

  • Southampton (3-4-3):

Coach: Nathan Jones.

Gavin Bazunu; Duje Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Mohamed Salisu; Kyle Walker-Peters, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Romain Perraud; Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Samuel Edozie.

  • Man City (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola.

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Kalvin Phillips, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.

