Carabao Cup: Southampton vs Manchester City predicted lineups

Manchester City will look to advance to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup when they meet Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Here are the expected lineups for the the two teams...

Southampton vs Manchester City predicted lineups

Southampton (3-4-3):

Coach: Nathan Jones.

Gavin Bazunu; Duje Caleta-Car, Lyanco, Mohamed Salisu; Kyle Walker-Peters, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Romain Perraud; Che Adams, Adam Armstrong, Samuel Edozie.

Man City (4-3-3):

Coach: Josep Guardiola.

Stefan Ortega; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo; Kevin De Bruyne, Kalvin Phillips, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden.