Cavani Decides to Leave Man Utd at End of Season

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, according to Goal.

The 34-year-old is planning to run down his current deal that will to reach its end in June and won't seek a renewal.

The Uruguay international will be hoping to return home to South America afterwards.

He was linked with a move to Barcelona last month but eventually opted to stay at Old Trafford.

Cavani is closely followed by Boca Juniors, River Plate and Corinthians.

He has made 10 appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.