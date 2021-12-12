Cavani Offers Himself to Juventus

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has offered his services to Juventus, according to a report by CalcioMercato.

The 34-year-old is tied to the Red Devils until the end of the current season.

He has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent weeks.

The Uruguay international could decide to join another European heavyweight instead.

Juve are reportedly in the market for a new forward due to lack of goals and a dip in form from all their front men specifically Alvaro Morata.

Cavani represents a short-term solution for Massimiliano Allegri who is desperate for results following a terrible start to the domestic season.