Edinson Cavani’s father has said his son is unhappy playing in England and wants to leave in the summer.

The Uruguayan signed for Manchester United in the summer on a free transfer, penning a year long deal with both sides having the option to extend for a further 12 months.

The striker's deal is up at the end of the season and he could leave for Boca Juniors, although an extension at Old Trafford is possible.