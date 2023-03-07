  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Champions League: Benfica vs Club Brugge probable lineups

Champions League: Benfica vs Club Brugge probable lineups

Published March 7th, 2023 - 10:50 GMT
Benfica's players celebrate their victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first leg football match between Bruges (Club Brugge) and Benfica Lisbon at Jan-Breydel Stadion in Bruges, on February 15, 2023. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)
Benfica's players celebrate their victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first leg football match between Bruges (Club Brugge) and Benfica Lisbon at Jan-Breydel Stadion in Bruges, on February 15, 2023. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Club Brugge travel to Portugal to face Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

Match date: Tuesday, March 7
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio da Luz

Benfica vs Club Brugge predicted lineups

  • Benfica possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Roger Schmidt

Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, Nicolas Otamendi, Antonio Silva, Alejandro Grimaldo; Fredrik Aursnes,  Florentino; Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, David Neres; Goncalo Ramos

  • Club Brugge possible Xl

Head coach: Scott Parker

Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Abakar Sylla, Bjorn Meijer; Denis  Odoi, Raphael Onyedika; Tajon Buchanan, Hans Vanaken, Noa Lang; Ferran Jutgla

Tags:Club BruggeSL BenficaUEFA Champions League

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...