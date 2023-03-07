Champions League: Benfica vs Club Brugge probable lineups

ALBAWABA - Club Brugge travel to Portugal to face Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.
Match date: Tuesday, March 7
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio da Luz
Benfica vs Club Brugge predicted lineups
- Benfica possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Roger Schmidt
Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, Nicolas Otamendi, Antonio Silva, Alejandro Grimaldo; Fredrik Aursnes, Florentino; Joao Mario, Rafa Silva, David Neres; Goncalo Ramos
- Club Brugge possible Xl
Head coach: Scott Parker
Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Abakar Sylla, Bjorn Meijer; Denis Odoi, Raphael Onyedika; Tajon Buchanan, Hans Vanaken, Noa Lang; Ferran Jutgla
