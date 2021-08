Champions League Draw: Chelsea to Face Juve, Man City to Meet PSG

The 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony took place in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.

Champions League Group stage draw in full:

Group A: Manchester City, Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig, Club Bruges

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, FC Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg, Malmo

The complete draw for the UEFA Champions League football tournament in Istanbul on August 26, 2021. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)



The final will be played on 28 May 2022 at Saint Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium.