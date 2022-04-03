Chelsea and PSG Still Keen on Signing Dembele

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly still trying to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

The 24-year-old's future at Camp Nou remains unclear as he continues to run down his current deal.

The player and the club appeared to agree on fresh terms, but the France international is set to a free agent at the end of the season so far.

Chelsea and PSG are still following Dembele according to 90min and will both attempt to get him once they find out his position on renewing with Barcelona.

The Frenchman has two goals and nine assists in 21 appearances for Barca across all competitions so far this season.