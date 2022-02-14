Chelsea & Barcelona to Battle for De Ligt

Chelsea and Barcelona are readying themselves for the race to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Calciomercato.

The Dutch star moved to Turin in 2019 from Ajax and signed a five-year contract for a fee of €75 million.

The Italian giants will be open to selling the 22-year-old in the summer if extension talks with his agent Mino Raiola don't run smoothly.

Barcelona are reportedly set to offer €75 million for the young defender but Chelsea could submit a bid as well as they seek to bolster their back line.

De Ligt has 101 appearances with Juve across all competitions so far, he has scored six times and made two assists.