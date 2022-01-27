Chelsea to Battle Real Madrid & Barcelona for Haaland

Chelsea are set to battle Barcelona and Real Madrid for the signature of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to Fichajes.

The Champions League title holders will move for the Norway international if they decide to offload Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

Reports claim that Lukaku is considering leaving the Blues amid problems with Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile, Haaland hoped to play injury free for Dortmund and avoided discussing his future in a recent interview with Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old is believed to have a release clause in his current deal that would allow him to leave for €75 million.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City are also following the Norwegian's situation.