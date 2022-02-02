Chelsea Boss Tuchel Eyeing Eder Militao

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is interested in bringing Real Madrid defender Eder Militao to Stamford Bridge, as reported by AS.

The German coach wants to see the Brazil international signed this summer.

Chelsea will be hoping to reinforce their defensive line following the end of the season with Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all off contract in June.

Militao is being considered by Tuchel to fill in the gap that could be left in Chelsea's back line.

The 24-year-old's deal at Real Madrid is set to expire in 2025.

His current market value is at €60 million according to Transfermarkt.

He has four goals and two assists in 71 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions so far.