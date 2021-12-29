Chelsea Considering Move for Sergino Dest

Chelsea are in the market for a full-back to cover for the injured Ben Chilwell, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The European champions have identified Barcelona's Sergino Dest as a possible replacement.

Chilwell will require surgery following his ACL injury and is set to miss the remainder of the season.

Everton's Lucas Digne and Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico are also being considered by Chelsea.

Dest seems to be on his way out of Barca after failing to impress head coach Xavi Hernandez.

The US star has a contract with the Spanish giants that will expire in 2025 and is valued at €30 according to Transfermarkt.