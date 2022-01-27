Chelsea Hoping to Lure Salah Back

Chelsea are trying to take advantage of Mohamed Salah's current renewal situation at Liverpool, according to a report by Goal.

The 29-year-old is now inside the final 18 months of his deal, and contract talks with the Reds have been dragging on.

This has encouraged the interest of European rivals.

Chelsea are among the clubs that are hoping to get the Egyptian star, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The striker left the Blues in 2016 after ailing to impress Jose Mourinho at the time.

Salah are currently on international duty representing his country at the 2021 African Cup of Nations.