Chelsea Interested in Barcelona's Gavi

El Nacional claims that Chelsea are preparing to submit an offer for FC Barcelona's young midfielder Gavi.

The wonderkid could be swpt away from Barca, as his current deal would allow the Blues to sign him for €50 million.

The Spanish giants are keen to tie the 17-year-old to fresh terms which would see his release clause climb far higher.

Gavi made a name for himself despite his young age and has become one of Barcelona's main stars in recent weeks.

He scored one goal and made three assists in 24 appearances with Barca across all competitions so far.