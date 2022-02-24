  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Chelsea Negotiating Hazard Loan Deal with Real Madrid

Chelsea Negotiating Hazard Loan Deal with Real Madrid

Published February 24th, 2022 - 07:26 GMT
Eden Hazard (Photo: AFP)
Eden Hazard (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea are negotiating a loan deal with Real Madrid involving Eden Hazard, according to Radio Marca.

The 31-year-old has found life difficult since moving to Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 for a reported fee of €100 million.

He could now be on his way back to Stamford Bridge where he excelled and won major trophies.

The Belgian playmaker was constantly linked with a return to Chelsea and a deal could materialize in the summer.

The former Lille star has made 22 appearances for the Spanish giants so far this season.

Hazard's current deal at Real Madrid will reach its expiry date on June 30, 2024.

Eden Hazard (Photo: AFP)
Eden Hazard (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Eden HazardReal MadridChelsea FCLille OSC

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...