Chelsea Offered Eden Hazard for Cut-Price Fee

Real Madrid are ready to sell Eden Hazard back to Chelsea for just a fraction of the price they paid for him, according to the Transfer Exchange Show.

The 30-year-old moved to the Spanish giants in 2019 for a reported fee of €100 million.

However, the former Lille star suffered tremendously since his arrival due to injuries and an apparent loss in form.

The Belgium international scored five goals in 55 appearances with the club so far in all competitions.

Real Madrid are now willing to offload Hazard back to the European Champions for a cut-price fee of £23 million.