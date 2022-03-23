  1. Home
Chelsea Owner Abramovich Set to Buy New Club in Turkey

Roman Abramovich (Photo: AFP)
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich who is set to sell Chelsea FC is reportedly interested in a new club takeover.

The British government has imposed sanctions on the businessman and seized the club following Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

The sanctions were imposed due to alleged ties between the 55-year-old and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The oligarch bought Chelsea in 2003 for £150 million.

The West London club could be sold for around £3 billion in the coming weeks.

However, CNN Turk says talks that could see the oligarch buy local club Goztepe SK from its current owner Mehmet Sepil have been underway.

Abramovich yacht (Photo: AFP)
Luxury yacht "Eclipse", belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, is docked at the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris, district of Mugla, on March 22, 2022. Roman Abramovich, who has been disqualified as a Chelsea football club director by the Premier League board after the British government sanctioned the Russian billionaire, is one of Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the UK and EU following Russia's military attack on Ukraine. (Photo by fatih Cetin / AFP)
