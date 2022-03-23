Chelsea Owner Abramovich Set to Buy New Club in Turkey

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich who is set to sell Chelsea FC is reportedly interested in a new club takeover.

The British government has imposed sanctions on the businessman and seized the club following Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

The sanctions were imposed due to alleged ties between the 55-year-old and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The oligarch bought Chelsea in 2003 for £150 million.

The West London club could be sold for around £3 billion in the coming weeks.

However, CNN Turk says talks that could see the oligarch buy local club Goztepe SK from its current owner Mehmet Sepil have been underway.