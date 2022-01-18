Chelsea Planning to Bring Hazard Back

Chelsea are following Eden Hazard's situation at Real Madrid closely, as reported by Okdiario's chief pundit Eduardo Inda.

It's emerged recently that the Belgian star is ready to leave Santiago Bernabeu over a lack of minutes and the club's injury management approach.

Inda told El Chiringuito as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Hazard is quite close to going to Chelsea.

"He would like to leave in this winter market and the entity would also like him.

"If not, it would be at the end of the season. The relationship with the coach is non-existent."

The 31-year-old's contract with Real Madrid will expire in 2024.