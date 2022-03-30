Chelsea Planning to Enter Race for Dybala

  1. Home
Published March 30th, 2022 - 10:56 GMT
World champions Chelsea are set to enter the race for the signature of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, as per 90min.

The 28-year-old will be ending his stay in Turin this summer after failing to reach an agreement with the club regarding fresh terms.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are also being linked with the Argentine.

Chelsea are planning to bring in Dybala on a free transfer once their proposed takeover is concluded.

The former Palermo striker joined Juventus in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of €32 million, plus €8 million in add-ons.

Although loved by fans, the club has decided against extending his deal due to his frequent injuries.

