Chelsea & PSG Target Man City's Mahrez

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, as reported by Foot Mercato.

The Algeria international is doing exceptionally well this season and has scored 21 goals in 33 appearances for City so far this season.

The winger's current deal at the Etihad Stadium will reach its conclusion in the summer of 2023.

It is still unclear whether he will be staying at the club beyond that.

PSG have monitored Mahrez since last year and are planning to reignite their interest in him at the end of the season.

Chelsea are also keen on getting the Algerian who is currently valued at around €40 million, according to Transfermarkt.