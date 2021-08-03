Chelsea Ready to Increase Lukaku Offer

  1. Home
Published August 3rd, 2021 - 07:42 GMT
Romelu Lukaku (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea are planning an improved offer for Romelu Lukaku according to the Guardian after Inter turned down their initial bid of €100m, plus Marcos Alonso.

The Blues shifted their attention towards the Belgian star following complications in their pursuit of Erling Haaland.

The Italian club wants to keep the 28-year-old, but could be tempted to let him go if the European champions were to increase their bid.

A return to London could be on the cards for the striker, although it is believed he prefers Inter stay.

Lukaku played a key role in his team's Serie A title win last season, as he scored 24 goals in 36 appearances.

Romelu Lukaku (Photo: @RomeluLukaku9)

