Chelsea to Move for Kounde in the Summer

Premier League giants Chelsea have reignited their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in Tuttomercatoweb.

The Champions League title holders failed to sign the French defender in the past, but will try again at the end of the current season.

The Blues are preparing for major changes in their back line as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta will all run down their deals by the summer.

Sevilla do not want to sell Kounde this month but will listen to offers for the 23-year-old once the season concludes.

The Frenchman has 114 appearances for the Spanish club across all competitions so far.